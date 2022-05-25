WHO thanks Cuba for international assistance during COVID pandemic

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom on Wednesday thanked Cuba for its support for several nations during the most difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adhanom tweeted that he met with Cuban Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal to discuss the country’s efforts to control Covid-19 and develop effective vaccines.

He also thanked Cuba for its solidarity with other countries during the pandemic and for offering its expertise and support, the WHO director-general commented.

On Monday, Cuba celebrated the Day of Medical Collaboration with the satisfaction of having provided services to 130 countries with over 605,698 specialists, showing Cuba’s altruism and humanity, local media reported.

At present, Cuba is providing medical services in 59 nations with 25,688 health experts.