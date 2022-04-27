WHO/UNICEF report major increase in measles worldwide

WHO and UNICEF warned that the risk of measles spreading is increasing, with worldwide cases up nearly 80% so far in 2022 compared with 2021.

Worldwide, almost 17,338 measles cases were reported in January and February 2022, compared to 9,665 during the first two months of 2021, the organizations noted in a news release, noting there were 21 “large and disruptive” outbreaks, many in Africa and the East Mediterranean.

Vaccination disruptions, increased inequity in access to vaccines, and the diversion of resources from routine immunization leave too many children without protection against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, the organizations reported, adding that as cities and countries relax Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, measles outbreaks become more likely.

According to the organizations, 23 million children missed childhood vaccinations in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic and conflicts in Ukraine, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Afghanistan have impeded childhood vaccination campaigns.

There are still 57 vaccine-preventable disease campaigns in 43 countries that were scheduled to take place since the outbreak began, affecting 203 million people, mostly children, as of April 1. 73 million children are at risk of measles because of 19 measles campaigns.

WHO and UNICEF both state that “coverage at or above 95 per cent with two doses of the safe and effective measles vaccine can protect against measles.” In all five countries with the highest cases in the previous year, first dose coverage was below 70 percent in 2020.