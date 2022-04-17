Vaccination of 70% of the population by July 2022 is recommended by the WHO

The eleventh meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic took place on Monday 11 April 2022 from 12:00 to 16:30 Geneva time (CEST).

The Director-General said the unpredictable behaviour of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and insufficient national responses are contributing to the continued global pandemic context.

Representatives of the Office of Legal Counsel (LEG) and the Department of Compliance, Risk Management, and Ethics (CRE) briefed the members on their roles and responsibilities. The Ethics Officer from CRE provided the members and advisers with an overview of the WHO Declaration of Interests process. The members and advisers were made aware of their individual responsibility to disclose to WHO, in a timely manner, any interests of a personal, professional, financial, intellectual or commercial nature that may give rise to a perceived or direct conflict of interest. They were additionally reminded of their duty to maintain the confidentiality of the meeting discussions and the work of the Committee. Each member who was present was surveyed. No conflicts of interest were identified.

The Secretariat turned the meeting over to the Chair, Professor Didier Houssin, who reviewed the objectives and agenda of the meeting.

The Secretariat presented on the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and a vision for how to optimize the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic for 2022. The presentation focused on:

the global epidemiological context and factors that continue to drive transmission;

updates on international traffic as well as COVID-19 proof of vaccination and test result certificates;

the status of COVID-19 vaccination; and

the strategic objectives for countries to incorporate in their COVID-19 response.

Temporary Recommendations to States Parties

The Committee identified the following actions as critical for all countries:

