WHO: World faces big challenges over Covid, monkeypox and wars

The World Health Organization chief warns that the world is facing “formidable” challenges including Covid, the war in Ukraine, and monkeypox.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke in Geneva at a meeting of the UN health agency’s experts about the monkeypox outbreak in 15 nations outside Africa.
More than 80 cases have been confirmed in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Israel.
However, the public is said to be at low risk.
The monkeypox virus, which is most common in remote areas of Central and West Africa, does not spread easily between people, and the illness is usually mild.
According to the UK’s National Health Service, most people who catch the virus recover within a few weeks.
The outbreak has taken scientists by surprise, and UK health officials have issued new advice, saying high-risk contacts of cases should self-isolate for three weeks. Belgium became the first country to announce a three-week quarantine for infected persons on Friday.
More confirmed cases are expected to be announced in the UK on Monday, the Guardian newspaper reports.
Speaking at Sunday’s opening of his agency’s World Health Assembly, Dr Tedros said: “Of course the [Covid] pandemic is not the only crisis in our world.
“As we speak our colleagues around the world are responding to outbreaks of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, monkeypox and hepatitis of unknown cause and complex humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine and Yemen.
“We face a formidable convergence of disease, drought, famine and war, fuelled by climate change, inequity and geopolitical rivalry,” the WHO head added.
The WHO earlier said that a number of other suspected monkeypox cases were being investigated – without naming the countries involved – and warned that more infections were likely to be confirmed.