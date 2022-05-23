WHO: World faces big challenges over Covid, monkeypox and wars

The World Health Organization chief warns that the world is facing “formidable” challenges including Covid, the war in Ukraine, and monkeypox.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke in Geneva at a meeting of the UN health agency’s experts about the monkeypox outbreak in 15 nations outside Africa.

More than 80 cases have been confirmed in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Israel.

However, the public is said to be at low risk.

The monkeypox virus, which is most common in remote areas of Central and West Africa, does not spread easily between people, and the illness is usually mild.

According to the UK’s National Health Service, most people who catch the virus recover within a few weeks.

The outbreak has taken scientists by surprise, and UK health officials have issued new advice, saying high-risk contacts of cases should self-isolate for three weeks. Belgium became the first country to announce a three-week quarantine for infected persons on Friday.