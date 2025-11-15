Why This Youth Believes Gonsalves Time is Up

Prime Minister, I’m writing to you today as a youth that can only remember your governance, and by judging your performance, I vehemently believe you don’t deserve another 5 years in power.

Over the past 25 years, Vincentians have seen what you appear to be, and many have finally realised who you really are. Vincentians have been through a lot under your leadership. Your government has been dogged with multiple accusations and allegations of and disregard for the constitution. Serious crimes continue to infest the country and our society’s values have been seriously eroded. High unemployment is rampant especially among young people. You have been tried in the court of public opinion and have been found wanting.

In addition, there have been allegations against your government that elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines have not been free and fair. It is alleged that there is disregard for the constitution, and that the Representation of the People Act has been violated particularly pertaining to bribery and treating. Under your rule we as Vincentians continue to lose our patrimony to foreign interests for quarrying, fishing, and hotel development. Tax breaks to foreigners have become the order of the day. Your type of governance is reminiscent of slavery and colonialism.

On top of these, to make matters worse, you continue to sacrifice the comfort and peace of Vincentians in the name of power and wealth. Your actions during the COVID-19 pandemic were against mercy, faith and even humanity. As a result, lives have been lost, families are broken and the situation of poverty and unemployment are perpetually worsening. However, barefacedly, you go about without any remorse, asking to be voted back into power for another 5 years as if 25 years aren’t enough. If Vincentians grant you this wish, then I’ll be convinced that they’re suffering from Stockholm Syndrome and need urgent help.

Prime Minister, you continue to act as if morality is truly an illusion for the reality of your hunger for control and power. Your constant bending of morality when it suits you is very unpleasant. I believe that you’ve lost your moral compass when it comes to important issues like rape, violence against women, and statutory rape. It’s like you’re afraid to speak out against these inhumane acts because you don’t have the courage or you’re afraid to offend your colleagues. If that’s the case, then so be it. We all know that there have been many allegations against you, and I think it’s important that one of your other ministers of government has the decency and moral authority to comment on these issues. Or do they?

Also, I can’t forget your unwelcoming and disgusting past comments towards the Garifuna community, both domestically and internationally. Your remarks about Carib women over the years remain deeply offensive, degrading, and unbecoming of a Prime Minister. Stubbornly, your unwillingness to forgive and reconcile with Dr. Godwin Friday, for whatever ill he did to you, is also concerning. This remains a bad example for the youths, and by extension, for the entire nation. It shows that you possess “world boss tendencies “, akin to your “worldboss” friend Vybz Kartel, who was recently acquitted of a crime.

Moreover, your actions regarding land issue and use painfully reminds me of slavery. Ironically, you acknowledge the history of slavery and the need for reparations, however , you continue to take away lands from indigenous Vincentians and giving them to your wealthy allies. Do you really understand what true reparations entails to the indigenous people? Giving back these lands to the indigenous people would be a clear demonstration of reparations. After all, the people are nothing without the lands. Do you really care and love the people of African descent in SVG?

Prime Minister Gonsalves, I’m deeply concerned about the well-being of our citizens. It’s heartbreaking to see our men and women behind bars for simply possessing marijuana, while your influential associates continue to profit from the same plant. It’s not fair that you and your “big boy” friends and family can fly overseas for proper healthcare while our healthcare system is so inadequate and neglected.

Vincentians are still at risk of preventable illnesses like obesity, hypertension, and other noncommunicable diseases because of our lack of access to essential services. It’s important that you recognise the value of Vincentian lives and that citizenship should be a prerequisite for access to these services. Your failure to do so is a serious affront to our people, and there’s no justification for you to seek another five years of power.

In summary, to reiterate, I believe that it’s important that you stop these oppressive actions and take responsibility for the suffering of the Vincentian people. I hope that you’ll consider my concerns and take action during this election campaign to make amends with the people you caused great pain and suffering to.