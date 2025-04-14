WICB Unveils 20-Man Squad for 2025 U-19 Cricket Championship

On Sunday night April 13, 2025, the Windward Islands Cricket Board chairman of selectors Craig Emmanuel, announced the names of twenty selectees onto a provisional squad, from which a final fourteen would be chosen after a camp to be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a later date.

“As a panel we saw it fit to select a cadre of 20 players who will be assembling at a subsequent date sometime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in preparation for the final 14, which will head off to St. Kitts,” Emmanuel told the WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championship closing ceremony held at Grenada’s Olympic House in Grande Anse, Grenada.

“So with no further ado, the butter of the matter … Stephan Pascal, Theo Edward, Darrin Toussaint, let me not butcher this name … Lluvio Charles, Jonathan Daniel, Earsinho Fontaine, Kodi Grant, Devonte McDowell, Joel Durand, Cleavon Bartholomew, Kurt Murray, Cody Fontenelle, Isaiah Jones, Darvin Forde, Edmund Morancie, Kester Lestrade, Kirsten Murray, Khan Elcock, Elran Glasgow, and last but by no means least … Jermian Thomas. This is the group of 20 gentlemen. I bid you all the very best,” announced chairman of selectors Craig Emmanuel.

The 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships came to an end on Sunday April 13, 2025, with the sixth and final round of matches at Progress Park where Grenada defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and at Tanteen Playing Field where champions Dominica squeezed past Saint Lucia by 6 runs.