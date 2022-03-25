William & Kate greeted by protestors at an event in the Bahamas

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to The Bahamas got off to a bumpy start as they were greeted by protestors as they attended an engagement at the Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau.

Armed with placards, the Bahamian Rastafarian community and the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress called for reparations to be paid to the descendants of enslaved people for the brutalities they suffered.

Founder of the Family of All Murdered Victims (FOAM), Khandi Gibson, was joined by a group of women and men in her protest to receive crown lands to construct shelters to house victims of domestic violence.

“Today we are standing for our protection and a safe house for our females. Our brothers are being killed in the streets sometimes two at a time. We are losing too many of our male counterparts to the system or the graveyard,” Gibson said in a Facebook live feed.

Police approached on a few occasions but Gibson said she is prepared to spend some time in prison if it means Bahamian families will not have to lose a loved one to violence.

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s charm offensive in the Caribbean has triggered a debate about slavery, reparations and removing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state in Jamaica.