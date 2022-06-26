Windward Islands to get enhanced rainfall, gusty winds due to Tropical wave

Maurice Bishop International Airport’s Meteorological Office continues to monitor the westward-moving Tropical wave.

At 8 am, the axis of the central Atlantic tropical wave was located 56W south of 16N, approximately 333 nautical miles east of Grenada. A 15-kt westward movement is being observed.

On Sunday, the Windward Islands, including Grenada, are expected to experience cloudy to overcast conditions, enhanced rainfall, and gusty winds as a result of the Tropical wave.

On Sunday morning, Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique can expect partly cloudy conditions with occasional showers. During the afternoon, cloudiness is expected to increase along with heavy showers and possible thundershowers. Over time, these conditions can improve or deteriorate.

Flash flooding, landslides, and rock falls are among the severe potential impacts of the wave’s passage.

As part of its monitoring and update program, NaDMA will continue to work with the Meteorological Office.