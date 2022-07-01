WINLOTT Inc. is the principal partner of Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) for the hosting of the upcoming Windwards Under 19 tournament. The value of the partnership is circa $150k, which will be instrumental to the standard of the tournament.

This year’s Winlott WICB Under 19 tournament will be played in Dominica from July 6 to July 13. After two years of tournament break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the four Windward Islands teams will compete in an intense 2-day format.

Chairman of Winlott board, Murray Bullock, and Executive Director, Allison Thomas handed the cheque to WICB president, Dr Kishore Shallow, on June 22, 2022. Both parties expressed excitement about the resumption of the partnership following a couple of challenging years of COVID-19.

Chairman Bullock stated, “WINLOTT Inc. is proud of its partnership with the WICB over the past twelve (12) years, which included hosting the senior 2-day and T20 tournaments, and more recently, the Under 15 and Under 19 tournaments. He urged the public in all four islands to play Super 6, so that WINLOTT Inc can continue to support our youth cricketers in the islands.”

Shallow expressed, “in Winlott, we have a partner committed to youth development in the Windward Islands. Their continued support through financial investment nearing two million dollars over the years has tremendously impacted our young cricketers. WICB is most grateful to their Board and Executive management.”

The tournament was last hosted in Dominica in 2019. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the defending champions.

Winlott is super partner for Windwards Under 19 tournament