Winter storm hits US East Coast, Six States Reported Power Outages

ABC7NY – A winter storm passing through the Mid-Atlantic on Monday has covered cities like Washington, D.C., in more than half a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning affecting portions of southern New Jersey, eastern Maryland, northeast Virginia and all of Delaware until 4 p.m.

The winter storm is producing strong gusty winds which could contribute to power outages in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and the Appalachians.

Areas from Asheville, North Carolina, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, also reported snow on Monday.

The storm has already caused major power outages in Virginia and North Carolina. More than 760,072 customers were left without power overnight in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Maryland.

Videos on social media showed roads shut down in parts of Alexandria, Virginia, with cars stuck on hills due to heavy snowfall.

Total storm snowfall accumulations on the East Coast could be near a foot.