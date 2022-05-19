Woman places condom on leg to prove men are not too big

This woman is proving men don’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to avoiding condom use.

By stretching a rubber over her leg, the sex shop employee showed online condom shunners that no man is “too big” for a condom. Currently, her unconventional prophylactic PSA has been viewed 15 million times on TikTok.

“What a fancy thigh-high, right?” reads the caption to the clip, which was uploaded last week by an unnamed adult store manager who goes by @theel_inloser on TikTok.

A 30-second sex education video shows Jo Jordan impressively rolling a condom up over her foot, knee and thigh like a latex legging. In the captions, it seems that her goal was to shame males who claim that their penis is “too big” or that the rubber “won’t fit.”.

In an ironic twist, a 2017 study found that men avoid rubber condoms because they think their penis is too small. Besides the numbing sensation that jimmies produce during intercourse, other reasons given for going condom-free include the feeling that they make the wearer feel unsexy.

One commenter wrote, “It was difficult not to laugh at men who said this when I was working at an adult store.”.

Another pointed out that many men “just don’t want to wear one, so they lie” about their size.

However, some naysayers claimed the sex shop worker was using an “extra-large” condom that would fit over her foot.

In a subsequent clip, the poster dismisses critics, saying they just grabbed a condom. While they made sure it was non-lubricated since “no one wants lubricant on their foot,” she said on camera.

The magnum merchant found the “too big” explanation particularly ridiculous since the average penis measures between 5.1 and 5.5 inches long – over an inch shorter than the average starting condom size at 6.7 inches. The large sizes range from 7.5 to 8.1 inches.

The sexpert suggested going up a size if you weren’t in that average range, which he acknowledged existed.

Increasingly, young people fail to wear rubbers during sex. Promoting protection is essential. According to a 2015 CDC study, condom use among sexually active high schoolers dropped from 63 percent in 2003 to 57 percent in 2015. A study conducted by Skyn condoms that same year found that 48 percent of millennials never or rarely use condoms.