Woman stabs date to avenge general killed by US – report

A 21-year-old woman reportedly charged at her date with a knife this month as revenge for the US assassination of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani in 2020, US media reported, citing police.

Nika Nikoubin allegedly stabbed her unnamed date in the neck after placing a blindfold over his eyes during sexual activity in a Las Vegas hotel room on March 5. The pair had agreed to meet after communicating on the dating website Plenty of Fish, KLAS-TV, a CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, Nevada, reported originally.

The male victim fled the room and called 911 after he reportedly “felt a pain on the side of his neck.” According to a police report, Nikoubin then told authorities that her actions were “revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Solemani in 2020.”

Nikoubin reportedly denied that she wanted to kill the man, saying she wanted only to injure her date.

The woman has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and burglary, and is being held on a $60,000 bail. Nikoubin is scheduled to appear in court on March 24.

Soleimani was assassinated on January 3, 2020 in a US drone strike on the orders of former US President Donald Trump. Iran has taken a number of retaliatory measures over the assassination, including targeting two US bases in Iraq days after Soleimani was killed and sanctioning five dozen American officials who they deemed responsible for the general’s murder.