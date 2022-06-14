Women in Fisheries Forum to be held in Belize

Belize to host Women in Fisheries Forum

On March 14, Belize will host the fifth Women in Fisheries Forum (WIFF) to support women in utilizing their local knowledge, skills, and leadership positions to address climate change in their fishing communities.

Belize’s government is organizing the two-day event in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize, the National Designated Authority for the Green Climate Fund (GCF), and the Wildlife Conservation Society.

The forum is a part of the GCF readiness project entitled, “Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize”.

According to them, the primary objective of the event is to support women in using their local knowledge, skills, and leadership positions in the fishing communities and coastal zones to respond to climate change.

“Women’s equitable participation in climate change adaptation and mitigation measures can lead to far-reaching conservation impact, improved community responsiveness, and the successful implementation of climate-related policies.”

The organisers said that this year’s Fifth WIFF is designed to establish a basic understanding of the linkage between gender and climate change as well as to highlight the role of women involved in fishing and the coastal zone sector in responding to the impacts of climate change within their communities.

It is also intended to engage participants in the development of a gender strategy for Belize’s small-scale fisheries and coastal zone sector and to allow delegates to reflect on and identify opportunities for building climate-resilient coastal communities.