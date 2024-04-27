St. Vincent’s Archery President Elected to World Archery Americas Ethics Committee

The World Archery Americas General Assembly, which was held on April 11, 2024 in Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia was attended by representatives from 30 national federations of the Americas. Representing the Archery Association of St. Vincent & the Grenadines was President Sanjay Jiandani.

Election of officers also took place at the meeting, where several executive and committee positions were confirmed before the close of session. Sanjay Jiandani, President of AASVG, was elected to the WAA Ethics Committee with the designation of Chair of the committee, a position he will occupy for a 4 year period. “It is a big achievement to be elected to serve on one of the WAA Committees, as it allows our smaller, english speaking federations an opportunity to have a voice on the continental level of World Archery”.

The meeting was chaired by World Archery Americas Secretary General Sergio Font.

Mr. Font also recognized our President, Sanjay Jiandani, for creating and executing the first annual Remote Caribbean Development Archery League (CDAL2024). This league, which began on April 1, 2024 is currently underway with nine (9) Caribbean federations participating and over 200 archers vying for medals. The final round of eliminations are scheduled for June 29, 2024.

Development Activities and Strategic Plan were discussed where it was noted that the Caribbean, being an important part of the Americas, has been steadily growing in the sport. There is need for developing this part of the region, thereby unifying the Americas as a whole, to be able to compete on the international stage.