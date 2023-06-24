World Bank announces pause on debt payments for disaster-hit countries

At a conference of world leaders in Paris on Thursday to give fuel to a new global finance agenda, the World Bank chief proposed a slew of measures to aid nations devastated by natural catastrophes, including a delay in debt repayments to the lender.

Around 40 leaders, including a dozen from Africa, China’s prime minister, and Brazil’s president, attended the “Summit for a New Global Financial Pact” in Paris, alongside international organizations.

It intends to increase crisis funding for low-income nations, restructure post-war financial systems, and free up cash to combat climate change by achieving top-level agreement on how to push a variety of measures that have been stalled in organisations such as the G20, COP, IMF-World Bank, and UN.

“It is clear that the international financial architecture has failed in its mission to provide a global safety net for developing countries,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, describing the system as “outdated, dysfunctional, and unjust.”

According to a draft summit statement obtained by Reuters, leaders are poised to support a push for multilateral development banks such as the World Bank to put more capital at risk in order to increase lending.

In remarks to a panel on Thursday, new World Bank President Ajay Banga outlined a “toolkit” that includes allowing countries to redirect funds for emergency response, providing new types of insurance to help development projects, and assisting governments in developing advance-emergency systems.

“We need a robust and predictable financial safety net,” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said at the conference, pushing for additional grants and increased access to below-market borrowing.

“African countries are facing unprecedented funding constraints, which have exacerbated vulnerabilities,” he said.

While the new World Bank policies are intended to provide developing countries some breathing room, there was no mention of multilateral lenders granting debt writedowns, sometimes known as haircuts.

China, the world’s largest bilateral creditor, has been pressuring lenders such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to take part of the losses, which the institutions and rich countries have opposed.

New Perspective

Leaders said the World Bank and other global financial organizations required a new vision, citing the Ukraine conflict, the climate catastrophe, expanding disparities, and falling development.

The conference was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated that it was time to act or trust would be lost.

The summit’s goal is to develop roadmaps for the next 18-24 months, covering topics ranging from debt relief to climate funding. Many of the subjects on the agenda were suggested by the “Bridgetown Initiative,” a coalition of developing countries led by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Many poor countries were forced into debt as a result of the coronavirus epidemic because they were expected to continue servicing their debts despite the tremendous blow to their budgets.

Africa’s debt problems are compounded by the simultaneous task of mitigating the effects of climate change while adjusting to the green transition experienced by some of the world’s poorest countries.

Wealthy nations have yet to deliver on climate funding pledged as part of a previous pledge to mobilize $100 billion per year, a major stumbling block at global climate talks.

Though no enforceable decisions are planned, those engaged in the summit’s planning said certain significant commitments concerning helping poor countries should be made.

Nearly eighty years after the Bretton Woods Agreement established the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), policymakers hope to wring additional funding from international lenders for the most vulnerable countries.

Officials anticipate to hear at the Paris meeting that a $100 billion objective for new monies raised by rechanneling rich countries’ special drawing rights at the International Monetary Fund to vulnerable countries has been met.

Before adding more cash, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, whose country is the World Bank’s largest shareholder, said multilateral development agencies should become more successful in how they spend their assets.

Officials also expect some leaders to lend their support to long-stalled proposals for a fee on shipping industry emissions ahead of a gathering of the International Maritime Organization next month.

Source : CNBC