World Bank survey shows a fall-off in Caribbean education

A World Bank survey conducted in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), shows a fall-off in Caribbean Education due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Survey results indicate that, from May to July 2021, the share of students getting some form of education – either in person or remotely – was 12 percent lower on average compared to February 2020.

In Jamaica, 22 percent of children missed out on education. Among the countries in the region, Guyana had the highest dropout rate, with 34 percent of children not attending school.

At only one percent, Chile had the smallest loss in education in the region, while St. Lucia had less than a 10 percent drop.

Two waves of High-Frequency Phone Surveys (HFPS) were conducted in 2021, the first between May and September and the second between October and December.

In collaboration with UNDP, the surveys were conducted in 24 LAC countries under the title, “Monitoring COVID-19 impacts on households”. The survey shows where the Caribbean stands out and where countries need to focus on protecting the welfare of the population, the summary from the World Bank said.

Globally, the pandemic has disrupted people’s lives. As a result of the shocks, the Caribbean was devastated. Although the economic situation has improved, people still struggle to find jobs, vaccine hesitancy persists, and the food security situation is worsening due to global events,” the World Bank said before a briefing on the survey on June 21 (Tuesday).