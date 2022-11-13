WPP team in SVG gives 53 patients from multiple islands specialist care

WWP TEAM COMPLETES UPPER EXTREMITIES MISSION IN SVG

On November 12, 2022, the World Pediatric Project (WPP) diagnostic upper extremities team completed its mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Chuck Goldfarb and his team, which included hand surgeon fellow Dr. David Wright, anesthesiologist Mark Manteno, and operation room nurse Elizabeth Bretwish, led the mission, which began on November 6th.

The mission was a success for the team, which was traveling for the first time in over two years, as they provided specialist pediatric care to 53 patients from various Eastern Caribbean islands.

There were seven Barbados patients, one Grenada patient, three St. Kitts patients, four St. Lucia patients, one Trinidad and Tobago patient, and one reminder from St. Vincent and the Grenadines patient.

The week’s schedule included 17 surgeries, 12 for regional patients and 5 for local patients.

WPP stated in a press release that it will continue to meet the needs of our children with the Orthopedic Scoliosis Foundation (NSF) and Dr. Steve Hwang from November 27 to December 3, 2022.

Michelle Burke, an occupational therapist, and scribe Jake Goldfarb were also on the mission team. Occupational therapy is an important part of the healing process because it contributes to the children’s overall development, independence, and confidence.

People interested in supporting WPP’s work can contact the local office at 784-451-2989.