WTO boss says Caribbean region could be COVID vaccine production site

CMC – Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-­Iweala says the Caribbean could serve as a production site for goods such as vaccines, and that efforts are being made to get manufacturers to invest in the region.

“We have to decentralise and we have asked the manufacturers to invest more in developing countries and emerging markets so that we can also produce,” she said at a panel discussion organised by the Central Bank of Barbados (CBB).

The discussion was on the topic “how trade can be used to address challenges related to public health, climate change, and food security” and included the president of the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr Gene Leon.

“I don’t see why we don’t have a production centre in the Caribbean, for example,” she said, noting the region could be used to develop the vaccine used in treating the coronavirus (Covid-19) that has killed and infected millions of people globally, as well as a therapeutic diagnostic centre.

“Why can’t we have a centre here? So we have been working with them to establish in Africa, and I am very proud to say the African presidents have also been working hard and this is having an impact.”

She said developing countries like those in the Caribbean also need to do much ­better on the issue of intellectual property and patent rights.

“If you look across the region, one of the things you do have is human resources, human capital, and you need an eco-system to be able to manufacture these vaccines, and part of that is an eco-system of knowledge and, given the base you have in those skills, human capital, I think this is one advantage.

“This is something the region needs to look at, and build upon it. Here you have got medical… in most of the Caribbean countries, you have got overseas medical facilities. So, you do have the possibility to do that,” the WTO official added.