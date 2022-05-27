XXI ALBA-TCP Summit begins in Havana, Cuba

The XXI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) will meet today in Havana.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, received the presidents, prime ministers and high-ranking leaders of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Granada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia -, which will participate in the official meeting.

At the meeting, held at the Palace of the Revolution in the Cuban capital, the member countries will exchange on the regional situation and the Alliance’s potential based on its capabilities and strengths, the Minister of Foreign Affairs announced on the same social network. of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

ALBA-TCP, as is tradition, holds a summit in the first half of the year and another in December. On this occasion, it acquires special significance because it takes place days before the IX Summit of the Americas to be held in Los Angeles, California, about which several high-ranking United States officials have insinuated that their nation will not invite all the governments of the Americas. , especially to three member states of ALBA-TCP: Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba.

The previous Summit of that regional organization met, also in Havana, at the end of 2021, and focused mainly on post-pandemic recovery.