Yachtsman rescued off Cap Estate

Officials say that a French helicopter crew plucked a yachtsman in distress from off his vessel Sunday at about 10:00 pm, after the Finnish national encountered difficulty navigating rough seas North East of Cap Estate.

On his way to Martinique, where he is resident, the man was the only person on board at the time when he experienced ‘equipment malfunction’.

According to reports, the rough seas hampered a rescue attempt by Saint Lucia’s Marine Police.

As a result, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Martinique dispatched a helicopter to assist.

After getting the yachtsman off his vessel, the French rescue mission handed him over to local officials, who indicated that he was uninjured and in ‘good spirits’ despite his ordeal.