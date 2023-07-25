Youlou Arts hosts ‘Power of the Volcano’ from August to February 2024

La Soufriere, our famous, beautiful, volcano, commonly referred to as just “Soufriere” violently erupted April 9, 2021. Fortunately there were no fatalities. The public was informed about the impending eruption. People who lived near the volcano were evacuated and housed in safe areas.

It was a solemn time for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “Soufriere” sent a huge plume of ash into the air, which appeared to be about six miles high. The plume was seen everywhere on the island. The emotional impact was great! It was felt by all. The artists were presented with significant, fresh, organic material. The eruption stirred the imagination.

Artists paid attention and responded with great passion and vigour. They set forth to try to provide clues to the past and advanced questions about the future. Artists constantly strive to touch us beyond the intellect, and reach down into society’s emotional core. They have the ability to provide us with the truth about the world seen through their eyes.

The Youlou Art Centre which is forever encouraging the visual arts in the community, seized on this opportunity to encourage local visual artists to come forward to share and show their work on the 2021 eruption of the volcano, La Soufriere. It took several years to produce this show. Finally the artwork by several local artists is ready to be seen.

It is with great excitement and pride that the Youlou Art Centre announces the opening of the volcano show, titled “The Power Of The Volcano”. The show will open early August and run through the end of February, 2024. An Opening Reception is slated for Thursday, August 3. from 6 pm to 8 pm. During the reception finger foods will be served and drinks will be on sale.

We are encouraging you to attend this show. It is an opportunity to show your support for the visual arts and artists. The show is free and open to the public.