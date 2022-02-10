Young Island is your ideal private getaway

Young Island , located immediately south of St. Vincent, is your ideal private getaway.

Separated from mainland St Vincent by a channel approximately 180 m wide, the island got its name from a former British Governor of St. Vincent William Young .

The island is accessible by a small ferry that travels regularly to and from the Villa dock on mainland St Vincent, at varying times throughout the day.

The heart-shaped island is dotted with 29 guest cottages, each nestled into the tropical landscape. In true cottage style, wicker furniture, soft fabrics, local artwork and natural sunlight fill each Caribbean hideaway.

Young Island offers Superior Cottages, Deluxe Suites, Luxury Suites and Duvernette Suite. You can book here .

While holidaying on Young island, you can sip on your favourite drink at the Caribbean beach bars on land and sea. Natural vistas, creative cocktails and low-key vibes create the epitome of island life.

Saturday evenings are lively at Young Island with the weekly barbecue. The sun gives way to a star-filled sky. You can mingle, savour Caribbean cuisine and let the night unfold. With a rum punch in hand, join the jovial atmosphere as steel pan music floats in the air and a gourmet buffet dinner is served.

Getting to SVG is easy, in 2017, St. Vincent opened its major new Argyle International Airport (SVD). Nonstop flights are available to St. Vincent via Caribbean Airlines to/from New York’s JFK airport (JFK) every Wednesday. From the UK, Virgin Atlantic on Wednesdays and Sundays and American Airlines from Miami on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Flights to St. Vincent also route through Barbados, San Juan, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia and Trinidad. Scheduled and charter flights to St. Vincent can be reserved through LIAT, Caribbean Airlines, Mustique Airways, and SVG Air.