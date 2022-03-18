Friday, March 18
Updated:

‘Zelensky goading Biden into war with Russia’ – Lavrov

SOURCE RT NEWS
Posted By St Vincent Times

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Russia’s standoff with the US and other Western nations in an interview with RT on Friday, and outlined the direction in which Moscow is moving.

He said the West had encouraged Ukraine to turn into an “anti-Russia,” and now its leader is trying to goad US President Joe Biden into going to war for Kiev.

Lavrov argued that Moscow is being subjected to “info-terrorism” by its opponents, who have dropped all pretence of adhering to the values they preach. Tensions will calm down, but Russia will no longer be under any illusion that it would be welcomed as an equal in the West, the foreign minister added.

Here are some of the highlights from the interview

Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication and a leading [SVG] St Vincent and the Grenadines news source.

Related Posts