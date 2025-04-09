ZHTF Unveils Sustainable Garden at Thompson Home

Celebrating Nine Years of Operations – ZHTF Develops Community Garden at Thompson Home

As part of its 9th anniversary celebrations, the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF-SVG) developed a community garden at the Thompson Home for the elderly in Richmond Hill. The initiative, launched on Monday, April 7, 2025, is part of a series of commemorative activities under the theme: “Nine Years of Impact – Giving Back, Growing Forward.”

The garden project aims to promote sustainability, foster community engagement, and improve the overall well-being of the residents. Developed in collaboration with stakeholders such as Bute-tif-ful Plants, the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), and volunteers from ZHTF, the garden is designed to be a sustainable source of fresh herbs and vegetables. These fresh ingredients will enhance residents’ meals and support better nutrition. In addition to its nutritional value, the garden offers therapeutic and physical benefits by engaging residents in gentle gardening activities, contributing positively to their health, social interaction, and sense of purpose.

Safiya Horne-Bique, CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, shared her thoughts on the initiative: “As part of our month-long activities marking nine years of operations, the Zero Hunger Trust Fund is proud to support the development of a community garden at the Thompson Home for the Elderly. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing food security and promoting well-being across all age groups. We believe the garden will provide access to nutritious produce while also creating a peaceful, therapeutic space that encourages activity, connection, and renewal.”

Michelle Beache, President of the Thompson Home Committee, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Fund and its partners: “We’ve spoken about this garden for almost two years, taken small steps forward, and now, thanks to the Zero Hunger Trust Fund and the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, this long-held dream is a reality. You’ve demonstrated the true Vincentian spirit—each one helping one. On behalf of the Thompson Home, we extend our deepest thanks and congratulations on your 9th anniversary.”

This initiative forms part of the Fund’s broader commitment to empowering communities to build resilience through hands-on involvement in food security solutions. As ZHTF reflects on nine years of impactful service, the community garden at the Thompson Home stands as a living legacy of the organisation’s dedication to uplifting lives through sustainable action.

ZHTF looks forward to deepening its impact across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, supporting the development of a more sustainable, resilient, and self-sufficient nation.