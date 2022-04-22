Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California discovered mutations in a rapidly-evolving Zika virus. The mutation was discovered during a recent study.

This could trigger another major outbreak of the disease by dodging existing immunity. UTMB Galveston professor Pei-Yong Shi says the virus is carried by bites from infected mosquitoes. Pregnant women are particularly at risk since the virus can cause certain birth defects. According to Shi, one of the most devastating outcomes of Zika infection is microcephaly, which is caused by a mosquito. The virus can infect the brain of the fetus, resulting in a small head for the newborn.”