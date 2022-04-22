Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California discovered mutations in a rapidly-evolving Zika virus.
The mutation was discovered during a recent study.
This could trigger another major outbreak of the disease by dodging existing immunity.
UTMB Galveston professor Pei-Yong Shi says the virus is carried by bites from infected mosquitoes.
Pregnant women are particularly at risk since the virus can cause certain birth defects.
According to Shi, one of the most devastating outcomes of Zika infection is microcephaly, which is caused by a mosquito.
The virus can infect the brain of the fetus, resulting in a small head for the newborn.”
Shi says this study measures mosquitoes that transmit Zika and other viruses such as the Dengue virus which tends to co-circulate in the same places.
“Studies have shown that people who have had Dengue may be partially protected from Zika infection because the two viruses share many genes,” Shi said.
Shi says there’s currently no cure for Zika. He says Zika-infected patients can develop Guillain Barre Syndrome, which is the autoimmune disease that can cause paralysis.
According to Shi, “There is still no vaccine. No therapeutics for Zika, so the whole human population is very vulnerable.”