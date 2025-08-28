BRAGSA lifts temporary suspension on bay sand sales

On Tuesday, August 26, members of BRAGSA’s senior management conducted a site visit to Rabacca to assess the condition of bay sand following the recent suspension of sales due to heavy sargassum contamination.

While the sand remains affected, BRAGSA is mindful of the impact the suspension has had on construction activity nationwide.

As a result, limited sales of bay sand will resume on Thursday, August 28, between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon.

The sand will be sold at a reduced price as buyers may need to sift before use.

A further assessment will be carried out in two weeks.

Separate details on pricing and designated sales days will be shared in a following post.

Sifted sand and dusting remain in stock and available for purchase.