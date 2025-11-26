104 illegal structures removed in Kew Town, TCI

The Informal Settlements Unit (ISU) supported the Planning Department and other government agencies in a two-phase reclamation exercise inProvidenciales. The operation, which was carried out at the request of the private landowner who engaged the services of a private contractor, involved the removal of illegal structures that had been erected without authorisation.

The landowner formally sought the assistance of the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands to reclaim the land. In response, the Planning Department led a coordinated, multi-agency effort supported by the ISU, the Crown Land Unit, the Turks and Caicos Islands Border Force and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force who maintained security throughout both phases.

The first phase of reclamation occurred on August 14, 2025, during which approximately ninety-eight structures were removed. The second and final phase took place on November 6, 2025 during which, six additional illegal structures were demolished, and all associated debris was cleared from the site.

The successful completion of this operation underscores the effectiveness of interagency cooperation and reaffirms the government’s commitment to supporting lawful land use and responsible stewardship of property across the Turks and Caicos Islands.