$10k bail for Cane Garden man accused in major cannabis case

On October 21, 2026, police arrested and charged Julian Williams a 36-year-old labourer of Cane Garden, with the offences of possession of a controlled drug and drug trafficking.

According to investigation, the accused allegedly, had in his possession thirty-seven thousand, two hundred and twenty-eight (37,228) grammes of cannabis, with the intent to supply it to another.

He was further charged with having 37,228 grammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of drug trafficking.

The offences were committed in Cane Garden on October 21, 2026. Williams appeared before the Serious Offences on October 22, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

He was granted composite bail in the sum of $10,000.00 ECC with one surety. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00p.m.

He was also ordered to surrender all travel documents, and stop notices were placed at all ports of entry and exit. The matter was adjourned to November 23, 2026.