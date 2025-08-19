11 receive scholarships, bursaries from Basil Charles Foundation

BASIL CHARLES FOUNDATION AWARDS STUDENTS

The Basil Charles Foundation continues to provide scholarships and bursaries to students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Earlier today at Basil’s Bar in Villa, eleven (11) students benefited from the Foundation’s scholarship/bursary programme; seven (7) students were awarded full time scholarships valued at 1,500 dollars each while the remaining Four (4) received bursaries to further their academic careers.

Founder, Basil Charles advised students to make the best use of the scholarship to further their schooling. He stated that students who are struggling in specific subject areas can get the necessary help once a communication channel is open to indicate the needs of the students.

These scholarships and bursaries are based on merit, students were awarded based on exemplary academic performances.