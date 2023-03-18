11 to represent St Vincent (SVG) at Carifta games in the Bahamas

The Carifta squad from St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been confirmed, with 11 athletes scheduled to go to The Bahamas for the Easter weekend. The following people will be on the team:

UNDER 17 BOYS

J’aivar Cato (Long Jump)

Henreek-K Francois (3000m)

UNDER 20 BOYS

Keo Davis (100m & 200m)

Amal Glasgow (400m)

Zichri Hepburn (5000m)

Kyle Lawrence (100m & 200m)

Tedre O’Neil (Pole Vault)

Uroy Ryan (Long & Triple Jump)

UNDER 17 GIRLS

Tyhra Charles (100m & 200m)

OPEN

Samaya Connel – Heptathlon

Recardo Williams – Octathlon

