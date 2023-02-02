116 children seen at WPP first speech therapy mission to SVG for 2023

WPP hosted its First Speech and Behavioral Therapy Mission for 2023.

The team was lead by Miriam Kerr who specializes in Cleft Lip and Palate, Speech and Language Disorders.

The Team consisted of Amy Swaim Speech Pathologist/Therapist and Behavior Analyst, Jill Hodge Aprazia, Stuttering and Articulation Disorders, Wendi McMillian Argumentative Communication, and Sarah Cunningham, Speech Language Pathologist, Early Intervention and Pediatric Feed Therapist.

Our Local Consultant Pediatrician Neuroliogist Dr.Mishka Duncan- Adams along with local WPP staff and hospital nurses were amongst the contingent that executed the flow of the clinic which ran from Sunday January 29th to Tuesday January 31st at the Helping hand Center in New Montrose and saw approximately 116 children.