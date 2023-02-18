116th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, 8–16 April, 2023

This past Thursday 9 February, the renowned Monaco Masters 1000 (8–16 April) was presented in the elegant reception areas of the Monte-Carlo Bay, which also serves as the players’ home throughout the renowned competition.

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters will now have a more Mediterranean feel, according to David Massey, the tournament’s new director. “A new visual identity, inspired by the French Riviera and the colors of the Mediterranean, will feature on all the tournament’s material,” he said.

The “large blue” colors will be used to embellish the stands’ exteriors. The catering spaces will be expanded, and the VIP village boxes will all face the water. Also, a seafood bar will open with the sea as its backdrop.

According to David Massey, the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters is the most charming competition on the calendar. “We owe it to ourselves to celebrate our surroundings since we are so fortunate.”

Three courts will be broadcast on television for the first time on Eurosport and C8 in France featuring the inclusion of a third court for TV broadcast. The clay court with its retractable roof, where Monaco’s Davis Cup matches are played, will now be equipped with eight cameras to broadcast the matches that will take place there, on the top of the central court and the Princes’ court.

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters has once again shown that it is a must-see tournament on the ATP circuit with 15,000 spectators expected at the Monte-Carlo Country Club each day.

We are booked out however we would like to draw the attention and reassure the fans that there will also be a limited number of tickets available on the day. David Massey wanted to reassure individuals who haven’t yet reserved their “golden ticket” despite the fact that 80% of the available seats have already been claimed. A limited number of tickets will be definitely available for purchase directly from the Monte-Carlo Country Club box offices each day.

Rolex Masters is also the occasion to work charitable actions, in the picture last year a 30,707 € cheque was written to Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace Monaco Hospital. Pictured the delivery of the check to the hospital of Monaco and its director in the presence of HH Prince Albert of Monaco of the donation.

Most of the top 10 ATP players ought to be present. On March 14, the complete list of ATP players for the 116th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters will be made public. The best players in the world, led by number one Novak Djokovic and 11-time champion Rafael Nadal, are both anticipated to participate to challenge past year winner, Stéfanos Tsitsipas. There should be four wild cards available. The French Gal Monfils, and Monaco’s Davis Cup representatives Lucas Catarina and Valentin Vacherot are rumored to be the recipients…we will see!

Category: Masters 1000 Surface: Clay

Table: 56 players

Prize : 5.779.335 €

Format : Best of 3 sets

Rainier III Capacity : 10,200 seats

First edition : 1897

Director : David Massey

