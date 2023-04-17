Canada’s U-20 women trashes St Vincent 12-0 in CONCACAF qualifiers

Canada’s scoring streak continues in the CONCACAF women’s Under-20 championship qualification round.

Olivia Smith recorded her second hat trick of the season to help Canada defeat St. Vincent and the Grenadines 12-0 on Sunday night. This came on the heels of a 15-0 thrashing of Martinique in Group A action on Friday night at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.

Ella McBride and Rosa Maalouf each had two goals, while Jadea Collin, Nyah Rose, Kayla Briggs, Annabelle Chukwu, and Jeneva Hernandez Gray each had one.

Smith scored twice from the penalty spot.

“We’ve had two games with two different lineups, and with these results, we’re really pleased with the progress,” said Canada coach Cindy Tye. “It’s really about preparing them for the next steps.” In this short tournament, we’re challenging them to execute and play swiftly. I’m quite pleased with what I’ve observed this week as we prepare for our match against Cuba.”

On Thursday, Canada will face Cuba (0-1-0) and on Sunday, El Salvador (2-0-0).

The qualifying event’s 32 teams were divided into six groups for round-robin play. The group winners will join the United States and Mexico at the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic from May 24 to June 3.

The top three teams will represent CONCACAF, which includes North, Central, and South America, at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup next year.

Canada has qualified for eight of the last ten FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cups, placing second to the United States in 2002 when Canada hosted the event.

