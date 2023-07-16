124 foreigners granted citizenship by the British Virgin Islands

124 foreigners granted citizenship in BVI

124 people recently took the Oath of Allegiance and Pledge of Loyalty to become British Overseas Territories Citizens (BOTC) of the Virgin Islands.

Two ceremonies were performed in the Government House in Road Town, Tortola, to administer the pledges.

Governor John Rankin said in congratulatory remarks that he was delighted to confer citizenship on the group, who have made significant contributions to the territory.

“It gives me great pleasure to be a part of an event in which you are all committing yourselves loyally to new bonds that will last the rest of your lives.” “This is a very enriching process that will benefit both you as individuals and the BVI as a Territory,” he remarked.

“The mixing of cultures, different ways of thinking, different knowledge, and different skills brings clear and tangible benefits to the community as a whole,” the Governor stated.

Premier Natalio Wheatley addressed the new citizens, encouraging them to be “champions of unity.”

“What binds us together is our love for these Virgin Islands, our commitment to preserve our environment, defend our values, lend a helping hand where it is needed in our community, and our commitment to build these Virgin Islands to be the best they can be,” he continued. And absolutely, I urge you to embody the concept that the BVI is worth all of us maintaining and defending.”