12th edition of Jazz & Creole launched in Roseau, Dominica

The 12th edition of Jazz ‘n Creole was launched at Ka-Tai Restaurant in Roseau on March 21, 2023. The annual event will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the scenic Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth, from 2PM to 9PM.

First presented in 2010, Jazz ‘n Creole is a fusion of jazz and creole music, combined with cuisine, dance, culture and the arts. Additionally, this year’s event will offer a wide range of musical genres. Growing in popularity for its fashion flair, the 12th edition of Jazz ‘n Creole will follow the theme of ‘rainforest fantasy.’

Regular ticket prices are EC$150 and can be purchased at www.dominicafestivals.com. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as tickets purchased at the gate will be sold at EC$175. Tickets for children aged 12 to 17 cost EC$75, while those under 12 will enter free.

Special features at this year’s edition will include the return of the ‘Kids Zone,’ catering to families with young children through a host of fun activities such as face painting; a VIP area for those who enjoy a little extra pampering; and the well-loved 360 video booth for social media sharing.

This year’s current lineup includes grammy nominated Black Violin of Fort Lauderdale, Island Jazz Collective featuring Jussi Paavola, Haitian-American singer Phyllisia Ross, and Dominica’s local bands, Signal Band and Swinging Stars. A range of fringe events leading up to the mainstage event will begin on April 23, 2023. For a full listing of fringe events, please continue to follow Dominica Festivals on Facebook and Instagram.

Special package offers, including accommodation, Jazz ‘n Creole tickets, and experiences, can be booked directly via the website. Persons are asked to stay tuned in the upcoming days for more information.

Jazz ‘n Creole is presented by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica through the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority (DDA). DDA expresses its warmest gratitude to its VIP sponsor – HHV Whitchurch & Co. Ltd.; gold sponsor – Belfast Estate and Kubuli; silver sponsors – National Bank of Dominica, Tranquility Beach, and Fine Foods, Inc.; and other sponsors – Josephine Gabriel & Co. Ltd., Coulibri Ridge, and ShopBox Dominica.

For more information on Dominica, visit www.discoverdominica.com, explore the destination’s YouTube Page and follow Dominica on Instagram and Facebook.