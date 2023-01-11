$13-Million to be spent on rehabilitation of airports in SVG

On Monday, January 9, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves stated that a significant portion of Budget 2023 is dedicated to the upkeep and rehabilitation of airports around Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In Argyle, Bequia, Canouan, and Union Island, airport terminals and runways will receive $8.9 million in renovations.

“Upgrades to our airports’ security, safety, and equipment will cost an additional $3.7 million. This investment in tourism amounts to roughly $13 million”,Gonsalves said.

“International airlift is still progressing well. The first daily direct flights from the US will arrive in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in March 2023. The Sandals Corporation and Our Tourism Authority are now working closely together in our discussions with airlines regarding additional airlift, and Sandals’ presence in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is giving us access to and clout with carriers, tour operators, and travel agencies that we have never before experienced. According to Gonsalves, “this year, we will undoubtedly make other announcements” about increased foreign airlift at Argyle International”, he said.

The number of tourists visiting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines doubled between 2015 and 2019 (207,000–399,000), driven by a 200 percent rise in cruise passengers during that time.

In November 2022, Minister of Tourism Carlos James predicted that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines might receive up to 326,000 guests during this cruise season, making it the islands’ most prosperous cruise season ever.