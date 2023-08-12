St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) police reported on Saturday that Princess Richards, a missing 13-year-old student from Victoria Village, has been found.

“The general public is hereby informed that the teenager Princess Richards, who was reported missing, has been found and is reunited with her family. The RSVGPF thanks the general public for your assistance”.

Richards was reported missing on Friday, July 22nd, 2023, and found some 23 days later.

However, while Vincentians are happy Richards is reunited with family, not everyone is satisfied with a simple poster by the police saying Richards was found. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure and also give the parents a tongue-lashing.

“So after I was done sharing, I was on the lookout with my phone on speed dial to call the nearest police station. All I could get was that she had been found! Way she bin?! How did Alyo find her? Way she was doing wherever for so long! With whom was she with?! Stop pappy-showing the blasted thing and update the public the same way”.

“The public was told she was missing. Now we need to know where she was found”.

“What I find ironic is that I ain’t heard one plea from mother nor father, granny nor cousin, nice nor nephew, aunty nor uncle for her return. Not one Facebook post or call-in program on the radio No other thing was done except for the police bulletin to alert the public that this young lady had been missing for over 20 days. Or maybe I didn’t listen well enough”.

“RSVG Police Force, we want to know way she been”.

“She was found, but no one was arrested or interested”.