Vincentian Sailor Completes 38.1 Nautical Mile Sail to Raise Funds for Union Island Secondary School and Vincy Sailing

On Saturday, May 24th, 14-year-old sailor Kai Marks Dasent completed an impressive solo sail from his home St. Vincent to Union Island, covering 38.1 nautical miles (42.8 miles) in 6 hours and 3 minutes, with an average speed of 6.3 knots. Perfect conditions helped make the crossing smooth and successful.

This voyage wasn’t just a sailing milestone—it was a mission with heart. Kai set out to raise funds for students of Union Island Secondary School affected by Hurricane Beryl, helping them pay for their CSEC exams.

He’s also raising support for his sailing club, Vincy Sailing, to assist with costs related to competing in the Caribbean Dinghy Championships.

In preparation, Kai completed a challenging practice sail to Mustique the weekend before, navigating very rough waters over the Bequia Head, a notoriously tough stretch in the Grenadines.

Despite the challenges, there were highlights.

“The stretch between Bequia and Canouan was my favorite part,” Kai shared. “I got to surf the waves—it was an amazing feeling and reminded me why I love sailing.”

Kai began sailing at just 8 years old and dreams of one day representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Olympic Games.

“This sail was tough but rewarding. I hope it not only raises the support we need but also inspires other young sailors in the region.

To support Kai’s fundraising efforts contribute to –

– Republic Bank – account “Vincy Sailing” – account number -200000164745. Account description- “Union Sail”.

– ⁠Go fund me – https://gofund.me/f8647d7b

– email: [email protected]