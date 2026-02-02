14-Yro Faith Williams of Largo Height Missing

The public’s urgent assistance is requested in locating Faith Williams. We ask the community to remain vigilant and share this updated information widely.
DETAILS OF DISAPPEARANCE:
Name: Faith Williams
Age: 14 years old
Residence: Largo Height
Occupation: Student
PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION
Height: 5 ft 6 inches
Build: Slimly built
Complexion: Dark Brown
Hair: Black
IF SEEN, PLEASE CALL THE POLICE IMMEDIATELY
If you have any information regarding Faith’s whereabouts, please contact the authorities immediately. Even a small detail could be vital to her safe return.
Police Emergency: 911 / 999
Police Headquarters: 1-784-457-1211
Officer i/c CID/MCU: 1-784-456-1810
Or report to your nearest Police Station.