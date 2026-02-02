14-Yro Faith Williams of Largo Height Missing

The public’s urgent assistance is requested in locating Faith Williams. We ask the community to remain vigilant and share this updated information widely.

DETAILS OF DISAPPEARANCE:

Name: Faith Williams

Age: 14 years old

Residence: Largo Height

Occupation: Student

PHYSICAL DESCRIPTION

Height: 5 ft 6 inches

Build: Slimly built

Complexion: Dark Brown

Hair: Black

IF SEEN, PLEASE CALL THE POLICE IMMEDIATELY

If you have any information regarding Faith’s whereabouts, please contact the authorities immediately. Even a small detail could be vital to her safe return.

Police Emergency: 911 / 999

Police Headquarters: 1-784-457-1211

Officer i/c CID/MCU: 1-784-456-1810

Or report to your nearest Police Station.