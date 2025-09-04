140 St Lucia nursing students receive govt scholarships

One hundred and forty nursing students at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) will receive Government-funded scholarships in the 2025/26 academic year. The initiative fulfils a major Budget 2025/26 commitment to expand access to tertiary education while building Saint Lucia’s health workforce.

Valued at over half a million dollars, the investment is one of the most significant in nursing education in recent years and will reduce the financial pressure on families while ensuring Saint Lucia trains more nurses to meet national needs.

The scholarship package provides structured tuition support across the four-year nursing programme:

· Years 1 and 2: EC$2,500 per year

· Year 3: EC$5,000

· Final Year: EC$10,000 (full tuition coverage)

The Government of Saint Lucia has recognised the financial obstacles faced by students and the urgent demand for nurses. This programme tackles both, opening doors for young people while directly strengthening the healthcare system.

Since July 2021, the Government has invested more than EC$9 million in bursaries and scholarships, reaching over 1,200 Saint Lucian students. The 140 new nursing scholarships deepen that record of delivery and demonstrate how education policy is being used as a tool of national development.