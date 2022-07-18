14th SVG Police Band Summer Programme Begins Today

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band’s Summer programme 2022 is now in full swing after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the eruption of La Soufriere.

The opening ceremony for the programme was held earlier today at the Old Montrose Police Station.

Commissioner of Police Colin John commended the children involved in the programme, as well as the facilitators and stakeholders, emphasizing that there are many practical benefits to be a part of a programme including discipline and learning to read music as well as play an instrument.

Retired Inspector and Band Master, Bernard Haynes said the programme forms an important aspect of the development of many young people.

The five-week Police Band Summer Programme is in its fourteenth year of existence and will end on August 19th.

The police force band was first established in 1951 and it is the second largest band in the Windward Islands. The police band was an answer to the demand for police officers to obtain discipline and structure in the police force. Since its’ inception, the police band went from an all-male band to be inclusive of females.