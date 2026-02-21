Ad image

15-Yro Nikisha Irish of Buccament Missing

Press Release
Press Release


The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking the public’s urgent assistance in locating Nikisha Irish, 15-year-old student from Buccament (attends J.P. Eustace Emmanuel High School).

Last seen: about 7:00 a.m. on 20/02/26

Clothing: J.P. Eustace Emmanuel High School uniform

Description: slimly built, brown complexion, long hair, about 5 ft 1 in

This is a missing child report. We are asking everyone to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves.

If you have seen her, or have any information at all, call immediately:

911 / 999

1-784-457-1211 (Police Control)

1-784-458-7329 (Officer in Charge, Western Division)

Or contact any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received will be treated confidentially.

