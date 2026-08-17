Enville departs amidst mounting public pressure

After months of balancing on a precarious tightrope of public scrutiny and shifting political tides, the tenure of Commissioner of Police Enville Williams has reached a definitive turning point.

On Monday, (Today) August 17, 2026, Williams will officially proceed on 150 days’ leave, a move that many observers view as the inevitable conclusion to a leadership period marked by tactical controversy and a lack of public confidence.

While the announcement of Williams’ extended leave may appear sudden, a look back at the last nine months suggests his departure was long incoming.

When the New Democratic Party (NDP) took office in late 2025, the new administration initially “sidestepped” replacing the police chief. At the time, Deputy Prime Minister St Clair Leacock defended the decision as a “strategic pause,” asserting that Williams’ performance was not “out of sync” with the new government’s policies.

However, this early shield of political stability began to crack as the reality of crime in St. Vincent outpaced the Commissioner’s rhetoric.

The true catalyst for Williams’ demise came in July 2026, following a triple homicide in Kingstown. Williams’ public assertion that the “old playbook is closed” drew immediate and blistering condemnation from high-profile lawyer Jomo Thomas, who described the statement as “asinine”.

Thomas argued that Williams’ leadership lacked the operational depth required to secure the capital, pointing specifically to the police force’s failure to implement basic tactical strategies like “choke points” in the Kingstown valley to intercept fleeing criminals. Thomas went as far as to state that the Commissioner’s rhetorical flourishes, such as promising “crushing legality,” were insufficient justifications for his continued command.

Beyond tactical shortcomings, Williams struggled to overcome a deep-seated culture of fear within the force. Reports indicated that under his command, the police continued to rely on “rough house brutal tactics,” which prevented the “buy-in” necessary for a successful “see something, say something” anti-crime strategy.

Thomas argued that as long as Williams remained at the helm, the public would fear the police more than they respected them, making his removal a necessity for rebuilding trust.

With the appointment of Trevor “Buju” Bailey as acting Commissioner and Junior Simmons as acting Deputy Commissioner, the NDP administration appears to have finally moved beyond the “strategic pause” of early 2026.

What started as a government effort to maintain institutional stability has ended with a clear acknowledgement that a change at the top was required. For Enville Williams, the 150 days of leave marks the end of a command that was increasingly defined by its inability to adapt to the security demands of a changing St. Vincent.