150 participants to graduate from SVG Coast Guard Summer Programme

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Summer Programme Closing Ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Coast Guard Base, Calliaqua.

During the ceremony, a total of 150 participants will graduate and receive certificates of participation.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Hudson Nedd, Lieutenant (Lt.) Eddie Hamlet, and Petty Officer (PO) Damian Franklyn will make remarks. Mr. Colin Sam, Principal of St. Vincent Grammar School, will deliver the featured address.

Sagicor Insurance, the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG), the SVG Port Authority, and the Taiwanese Embassy are the sponsors of the Coast Guard Summer Program.