16 days of activism against GBV to be held in SVG

The global campaign for the Sixteen (16) Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence will take place from 25 November to 10 December 2025, under the theme: “UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls”.

This year’s theme highlights the urgent need to address the growing prevalence of online harassment, abuse, and exploitation as digital spaces become increasingly central to education, work, and social life. The consequences of digital violence extend beyond the digital realm, often leading to psychological trauma, reputational damage, and threats to physical safety.

The sixteen (16) Days of Activism 2025 calls on government, civil society, technology companies, educators, and communities to unite in creating safer digital environments to:

Strengthen laws and policies to address technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

Hold digital platforms more accountable for preventing and responding to online abuse.

Promote digital literacy and safety education for women, girls, and communities.

Support survivors with accessible reporting mechanisms, legal aid, and psychosocial support/services.

Challenge harmful norms that normalize or excuse online abuse.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross will be collaborating with other organizations locally and internationally in activities addressing Gender-based violence. Some of our activities are: “Daily Sharing of Fun Facts”, Hand-Painting, Video-competition, lecturers at learning institutions, and recognition and appreciation awards for all volunteers.