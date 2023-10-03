14 injured in Boating accident on Grand Bahama island

A watercraft mishap on the island of Grand Bahama has left numerous persons wounded, according to police.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, 14 individuals were hurt (11 adults and three children). According to reports, soon before 1 p.m. on Sunday, a vessel carrying 21 persons departed Fortune Bay Drive its way to Grand Cay, Abaco, when it crashed with a sand bar a half mile north of the Freeport Dock.

Several people were allegedly thrown off the ship and rescued from the ocean.

The passengers, all of Bahamian nationality, were rescued and returned to Grand Bahama.

Seven adult females, four adult males, two female toddlers, and one male toddler were among those wounded and were sent to Rand Memorial Hospital for treatment.

In connection with the incident, police are interviewing the boat skipper, a 53-year-old guy from Grand Cay, Abaco.