16 officers join SVG Cadet Corps after taking oath of allegiance 

16 COMMISSIONED OFFICERS SWORN IN TO SVG CADET CORPS

Sixteen Cadet officers took the oath of allegiance and were sworn in at Government House, in a ceremony held today, April 19, 2023.

Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency, Dame Susan Dougan said the ceremony was an “historic moment” and she was honoured to be a part of the day’s event. Her Excellency recognised the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Cadet Corp for their commitment and dedication to national development.

The Governor General also thanked the cadets for their service during the volcanic eruption and expressed hope that the Cadet Corp will continue to be a model for future generations.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Hudson Nedd, spoke of his deep admiration for the Cadet Corp and commended the organisation for advocating to have the officers sworn in.

The Sixteen officers who took their oath of allegiance are:

Lieutenant Colonel Bertillon Hamilton

Major Idelia Ferdinand

Major Phillip Cambridge

Major Vulon Layne

Captain Raffique Samuel

Captain Daniel Hazelwood

Captain Velitha Baptiste

Captain Claude Bascombe

Lieutenant Alton Mc Pherson

Lieutenant J. Bernadette Black-Joseph

Lieutenant Guinell Ollivierre-Hazell

2nd Lieutenant Brian Maloney

2nd Lieutenant Sawandi Ralph

2nd Lieutenant Laurel Sayers

2nd Lieutenant Nakita Buttler

2nd Lieutenant Antus Wright

The SVG Cadet Force has been in existence for over eighty years.