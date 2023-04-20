16 officers join SVG Cadet Corps after taking oath of allegiance 

16 COMMISSIONED OFFICERS SWORN IN TO SVG CADET CORPS
Sixteen Cadet officers took the oath of allegiance and were sworn in at Government House, in a ceremony held today, April 19, 2023.
Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency, Dame Susan Dougan said the ceremony was an “historic moment” and she was honoured to be a part of the day’s event. Her Excellency recognised the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Cadet Corp for their commitment and dedication to national development.
The Governor General also thanked the cadets for their service during the volcanic eruption and expressed hope that the Cadet Corp will continue to be a model for future generations.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Hudson Nedd, spoke of his deep admiration for the Cadet Corp and commended the organisation for advocating to have the officers sworn in.
The Sixteen officers who took their oath of allegiance are:
Lieutenant Colonel Bertillon Hamilton
Major Idelia Ferdinand
Major Phillip Cambridge
Major Vulon Layne
Captain Raffique Samuel
Captain Daniel Hazelwood
Captain Velitha Baptiste
Captain Claude Bascombe
Lieutenant Alton Mc Pherson
Lieutenant J. Bernadette Black-Joseph
Lieutenant Guinell Ollivierre-Hazell
2nd Lieutenant Brian Maloney
2nd Lieutenant Sawandi Ralph
2nd Lieutenant Laurel Sayers
2nd Lieutenant Nakita Buttler
2nd Lieutenant Antus Wright
The SVG Cadet Force has been in existence for over eighty years.