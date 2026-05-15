16-yro minor of Colonaire charged with murder

Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old minor of Colonaire with the offence of murder.

Investigations revealed that on April 9, 2026, the accused, with malice aforethought, caused the death of a 65-year-old farmer of Colonaire by striking him on the head with a piece of 2 x 4.

The accused was initially charged on April 13, 2026, with the offence of attempted murder; however, following the death of the victim, the charge has been upgraded to murder.

The offence was committed in Colonaire. The minor is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.