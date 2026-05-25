165 Years: SVG to Host Indian Arrival Anniversary

Monday, June 1st, 2026, will mark the 165th anniversary of the arrival of 2,474 Indians from India to SVG during the years 1861 to 1880.

This year, the Foundation will hold its annual re-enactment and official ceremony at Indian Bay on Sunday, May 31st, 2026, commencing at 4:00 p.m.

The programme will begin with the arrival of participants dressed in Indian attire by boat, a mock registration to the various estates, a photo session, and an official ceremony. During the ceremony, there will be a minute of silence observed for persons of Indian heritage who passed away between 2025 and 2026. Remarks are expected from the President of SVGIHF, the Hon. Prime Minister, the Hon. Minister of Culture, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Ambassador of India to Suriname.

Entertainment will be provided by Sonia Singh of Guyana, an award-winning singer, dancer, cultural ambassador, and the 2026 Chutney Monarch. There will also be live pan music by SVG’s Saeed Bowman and ‘a taste of India’ for everyone following the ceremony.

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation invites those wishing to take part in the re-enactment by boat to arrive at the Young Island dock by 3:30 p.m. An invitation is extended to all Vincentians to be part of the events at Indian Bay on Sunday, May 31st, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to dress in Indian attire.