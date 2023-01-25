17-year-old student assaulted with gun by South Rivers Farmer

Student assaulted with a gun by South Rivers Farmer

On 23.01.23, Police arrested and charged Joelanie James, 29 years old Farmer of South Rivers with the offence of Assault.

Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old Student of South Rivers by pointing a gun at him. The incident occurred in South Rivers at about 12:20 am on 14.02.22.

The defendant appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $2500.00 with one surety and ordered not to contact the virtual complainant. The matter was adjourned to 2.03.23 and transferred to the Colonarie Magistrate Court for trial.

Source : RSVGPF